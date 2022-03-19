SC issues notice on daughters’ plea to trace elderly mother

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued notice on a petition filed by two daughters seeking whereabouts of their mother, a resident of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur who was brought to Delhi’s Gangaram hospital for treatment last month but remains untraced after February 26 when she was moved to an undisclosed location by her son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the issue involves two states (Delhi and Bihar) and the whereabouts of the mother, 89-year-old Vaidehi Singh is still not known, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant issued notice on the petition filed by her daughters – Pushpa Tiwari and Gayatri Kumar.

The Court joined their hunt to trace the ailing octogenarian by seeking responses from the Delhi Police Commissioner, Delhi government, Bihar government, Ganga Ram hospital and station house officer (SHO) of Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar police station which registered the complaint of the petitioners who were beaten up and not allowed to meet their mother by their brother when they visited the hospital on February 26. The matter is posted on March 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The old lady suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is not capable to take any decision on her own, said advocates Manish Kumar Saran and Satya Prakash Sharan appearing for the petitioners. “We are in a fix which court to move, as we are not aware where our mother is,” they submitted.

The Court initially was hesitant to issue notice as it realised that the brother and mother of the petitioners are residents of Bihar. “In all such matters, high court is better equipped to deal with what order is to be passed. If Supreme Court starts getting into such nitty-gritty, there will be no end.”

The petitioners apprehended that the mother could have been taken to Uttar Pradesh. “How a roving warrant can be issued,” asked the bench. The petitioners pointed out that they suspected foul play as the hospital allowed the patient to be discharged the very same day after they complained to the Delhi police over the incidents of violence at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petitioners told the Court that their concern is that the brother and his family may “deliberately not provide proper care and medical treatment” leading to her untimely death so that “all her property and wealth in her name” comes to them.

The petition claimed that the mother has property and jewelry worth crores of rupees in her name and under her control on which the brother has set sight. “The respondent (brother) and his family members have also forcefully and deceptively got certain documents executed in their favour and to their advantage from the mother of the petitioners who is an Alzheimer’s patient and is incapable of executing her acts within her senses and understanding.”

The Court also issued notice to the brother of the petitioners and directed notice to be served on him through the SHO of the concerned police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}