SC issues notice to WB govt on plea seeking humanitarian relief for people displaced due to alleged post-poll violence

Supreme Court issued a notice to the West Bengal government on plea seeking humanitarian relief for people displaced due to the alleged post-poll violence in the state.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Supreme court of India. (HT file)

