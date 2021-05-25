SC issues notice to WB govt on plea seeking humanitarian relief for people displaced due to alleged post-poll violence
Supreme Court issued a notice to the West Bengal government on plea seeking humanitarian relief for people displaced due to the alleged post-poll violence in the state.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Supreme Court issued a notice to the West Bengal government on plea seeking humanitarian relief for people displaced due to the alleged post-poll violence in the state.
TRENDING NEWS