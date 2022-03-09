Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC notice to Centre, court registry on plea to build a ‘judicial vista’ in Delhi
india news

SC notice to Centre, court registry on plea to build a ‘judicial vista’ in Delhi

The petition said the infrastructure available at the Supreme Court is disproportionate to increase in number of judges, the registry, the bar, and most important the volume of cases.
The plea for a judicial vista, as the petitioner referred to the proposed complex to create additional office space for the Supreme Court, will be heard next on March 30 (ANI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a petition for developing a “judicial vista” on the land adjoining the Supreme Court building providing more office space for judges, lawyers and officials of the top court’s registry in addition to facilities for litigants.

A bench of justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the Centre and registrar general of the Supreme Court on a petition filed by advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, who is also the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association. The plea for a judicial vista, as the petitioner referred to the proposed complex to create additional office space for the top court, will be heard next on March 30.

In his petition, Prasad sought setting up an independent central authority under the administrative control of the Chief Justice of India to cater to the infrastructural requirement of the judiciary across the country, which will include high courts, subordinate courts and tribunals established under various laws.

The petition comes at a time when the Central Vista is being redeveloped by the Union government providing for all government offices, residences of top constitutional political functionaries and a new Parliament building within the Central Vista complex.

RELATED STORIES

Stressing on the need for a Judicial Vista, the petition said, “The infrastructure that is available at the Supreme Court is disproportionate to the growth of the court in terms of number of judges, the registry, the bar, and most important the volume of cases.”

According to Prasad, who appeared in person, the new complex should provide for a multi-level complex of about 50 courtrooms with video conferencing facility and adequate seating capacity, multi-level chamber complex for lawyers, underground multilevel parking, office space for registry staff and law officers of central government, library, waiting longue and conference rooms among other facilities.

Proposing the location for a judicial vista, the petition said, “At present, the area situated between Bhagwandas Road, Tilak Marg, Tilak Lane, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road is government land, over which old government accommodations are situated, besides the two new chamber complexes (for Supreme Court lawyers), Indian Law Institute and Indian Society for International Law and surrounding area including bungalows for the Centre, foreign correspondents club, etc can be used for the creation of the Judicial Vista with a long term goal of adequate infrastructure for decades to come.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP