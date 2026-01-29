The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong exception to upper class general category candidates getting minority certificate for availing admission benefits as it came across a case from Haryana where two students appeared for NEET-PG 2025 under general category and sought admission benefits as a Buddhist in a minority-run medical college in Uttar Pradesh. Supreme Court objects to minority status papers of Buddhism converts

Dismissing the petition filed by the two MBBS doctors hailing from Haryana’s Hisar, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “It appears that the issuance of minority certificate by sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Civil Division, Hisar requires a deeper probe by authorities.”

The two candidates — Nikhil Kumar Puniya and Ekta, had obtained Buddhist minority certificate from SDO (Civil) in February last year and subsequently applied for NEET-PG 2025 under General category.

The bench noted that while appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the two candidates appeared as ‘General’ category and mentioned that they do not belong to the economically weaker section (EWS). However, for getting admission they sought the benefit of being a Buddhist candidate at Subharti Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, which has been recognised as a minority educational institution by National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) in April 2018.

The bench directed the state chief secretary to inform about the guidelines prevailing in the state for issuing minority certificates. The order further enquired from the state, “Is it permissible for upper class general category who are above EWS and who in 2025 examination have disclosed their identity as General category can be permitted to convert into Buddhist minority. If not, what were the circumstances for SDO (Civil) to issue certificates.”

Advocate Siddhartha Priya Ashok appearing for the petitioners told the court that a general category person has a right to choose religion and said that the candidates could not be faulted for their decision to convert to Buddhism.

The court told the petitioners to produce their birth certificates but the SDO certificate was the lone proof. On further enquiry into the community they belong to, the lawyer said that they are Jats.

The bench observed, “How can you become a minority. You are taking away the benefits meant for deserving candidates.”

Ashok said that the petitioners have genuinely converted. But the bench observed that the decision to convert was in 2025, a year after they failed their first attempt under NEET-PG in 2024.

The court directed the matter to be heard in February as it asked the Haryana government to submit its response to the two queries in two weeks. At the same time, the application for admission by the petitioners as minority candidates was dismissed by the court.