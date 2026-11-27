The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a disputed pillar in Thirupparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, three days after its previous order to do the same was defied, leading to a political and legal row. The Supreme Court observed that there was a "brazen and wilful disobedience" of its November 20 order which allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the disputed stone pillar 'Deepathoon'.

Madurai: A Karthigai Deepam flame burns atop the Uchipillayar mandapam on the Thiruparankundram hills. (HT_PRINT) more less

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Taking strong exception to the defiance of its order, the Supreme Court said, “Time has come to deal with such situations with iron hand, otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos.”

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The Supreme Court issued contempt notice to Tamil Nadu's top officials, including the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), HR&CE department secretary, HR&CE commissioner, Madurai district collector, Madurai superintendent of police, temple CEO, and the chairperson and trustees of the temple board of trustees.

In a dressing down to the officials, the apex court said, “The executive authorities in Tamil Nadu seem to have acted on diktat of their political bosses.”

The court was hearing contempt petitions amid row over the spot at which the Karthigai Deepam was lit in Thirupparankundram. The petitions, filed against the Madurai District Collector and other Tamil Nadu State authorities, alleged that they “wilfully” disobeyed the Supreme Court's order to light the lamp atop the disputed stone pillar.

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Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court's November 20 order allow for the Karthigai Deepam? The order permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on November 24 as a one-time measure. Instead, the lamp was lit at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam. Why are Tamil Nadu officials facing contempt petitions over the Deepathoon lamp? The petitions allege that officials wilfully disobeyed the Supreme Court's order by not ensuring the lamp was lit at Deepathoon. The Court said its hearing was limited to the alleged non-compliance. What did the ASI tell the Supreme Court about access to the Deepathoon lamp? The ASI said Tamil Nadu Police stopped its officials and did not allow them to approach the lamp. The state and temple authorities disputed aspects of the allegations during the hearing.

{{^usCountry}} “We cannot sit in silo if our order is not complied with: SC on Karthigai Deepam row. The order of this court is not invitation to negotiate; it binds State, its officers and every institution,” the apex court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We cannot sit in silo if our order is not complied with: SC on Karthigai Deepam row. The order of this court is not invitation to negotiate; it binds State, its officers and every institution,” the apex court said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the order, the Supreme Court said, “We will set right anybody trying to create constitutional chaos.”

ALSO READ: 'Age-old customs': Temple board defends lighting of Karthigai Deepam at usual spot despite SC order

The chief minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has been accused of pre-planned defiance to the November 20 order issued by the apex court. Earlier on Wednesday, the state government apologised to the Supreme Court and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

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Earlier in the day, the apex court clarified that today's hearing would be confined to the non-compliance of its November 20 order and not the main matter of the dispute over the stone pillar.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is one of the petitioners, told the top court on Friday that its officials were prevent by Tamil Nadu Police from goinf near the ceremonial lamp at the disputed pillar atop the hill.