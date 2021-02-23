SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre why it had not filed its response to a petition challenging the constitutional validity of amendments to the Right to Information Act despite being asked to do so in January last year.
“This is a very important matter,” remarked a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah.
The petition challenging the RTI (Amendment) Act of 2019 and the RTI (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances, and Other Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules 2019 was filed in the top court by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh.
“Notice was issued on the petition on January 31, 2020. What have you been doing for over a year,” the bench remarked as advocate Kanu Agarwal, appearing on behalf of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, sought an adjournment to file a response by the Centre.
The bench said: “Having regard to the fact that this matter has been pending for over a year, let the reply be filed within a short period. List after two weeks.”
In January last year, the court had granted Centre four weeks’ time to file a response. Ramesh, in his petition, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes submitted that the amendments to the RTI Act go against the objective sought to be achieved by the parent Act.
According to the petition, the amendments brought about by Parliament in July 2019 permitted the government to fix the tenure, salaries, allowances and terms of service of the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners of the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SECs).
This was achieved under the Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019 by which the tenure of members of CIC and SICs had been reduced from five years to three. The Rules also affected the salaries of the Chief Information Commissioner and information commissioners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey to help build naval vessels at Vizag shipyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to hold naval drills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unethical to promote Patanjali’s Coronil without checks: IMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police get Disha’s custody for a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in ₹87-cr money laundering case
- The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least ₹87 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after ₹2-cr deposit
- The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP
- MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP allocates ₹479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox