SC raps UP govt over vacancies in hospitals

Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Basic health facilities and proper education are two primary functions that every state is obligated to provide to its citizens, the Supreme Court emphasized on Tuesday while asking the Uttar Pradesh government to make sure all 75 district hospitals in the state have the bare minimum number of qualified doctors.

A bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, noted that at least half the sanctioned posts at district hospitals are vacant.

“We must emphasize that providing basic health facility along with education are the primary obligations of every state and we expect that the State of Uttar Pradesh will take appropriate steps now that the elections are over,” the order by the bench, which also included justices MM Sundresh, stated.

The court noted that of 3,620 posts for doctors advertised by the state government in 2021, only 1,881 positions were filled. “This leaves the state with a vacancy of under 1,800. Some doctors may have also retired in the last one year,” the court said, while pointing out a glaring shortage of general physicians, gynecologists, paediatricians and anaesthetists.

While seeking a status report after four weeks, the court acknowledged that the shortage of doctors is a problem afflicting most states in the country.

On its part, the state, in its affidavit filed through advocate Ajay Vikram Singh, conceded the state government was not able to procure a sufficient number of specialist doctors for a variety of reasons, including rural posting and pay package being better at private hospitals.

The court was hearing a bail matter in a murder case where an injured woman lost her life at the district hospital of Sambhal for want of a surgeon.

 

