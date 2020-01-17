e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / India News / ‘He’s beyond recognition’: SC declines PIL for Bharat Ratna to Mahatma Gandhi

‘He’s beyond recognition’: SC declines PIL for Bharat Ratna to Mahatma Gandhi

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court said the issue of directing the government to award Bharat Ratna to the father of the nation was not a ‘justiciable issue’.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.
Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. (IANS)
         

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation in “high esteem”, beyond any formal recognition.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, however asked petitioner Anil Dutta Sharma to give representation to the central government in this regard.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the father of nation and people hold him in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition,” the bench said.

The issue of directing the government to award Bharat Ratna to the father of the nation was not a “justiciable issue”, it said.

The bench however said that it agreed with the sentiments of the petitioner for granting official decoration to Mahatma Gandhi.

Disposing of the petition, the top court said, “We will allow you to give a representation to the Centre in this regard.” Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give “official decoration” to Mahatma Gandhi to honour him for the contribution to the nation.

tags
top news
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
No mercy but Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh may not be hanged on Jan 22
2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit, Dhawan bring up India’s 50 in quick time
2nd ODI LIVE: Rohit, Dhawan bring up India’s 50 in quick time
BJP, AAP delayed hanging of convicts, busy playing politics: Asha Devi
BJP, AAP delayed hanging of convicts, busy playing politics: Asha Devi
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
No new registry in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies until after assembly polls
No new registry in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies until after assembly polls
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Skoda reveals the Scoutline version of India-bound Kamiq SUV
Skoda reveals the Scoutline version of India-bound Kamiq SUV
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news