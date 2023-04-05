Home / India News / SC revokes ban on MediaOne: Top quotes by CJI-led bench

SC revokes ban on MediaOne: Top quotes by CJI-led bench

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 05, 2023 12:04 PM IST

The apex court was hearing the plea of the Malayalam news channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's ban.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Centre’s broadcast ban over ‘national security’ concerns on Malayalam news channel channel MediaOne. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli rapped the home ministry for making claims out of ‘thin air’ while asserting that a free press is crucial in a democracy.

In 2022, MediaOne's license renewal request was refused by the Centre.
The channel had telecast comprehensive reports around the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests around the country in 2020. In 2022, its license renewal request was refused by the Centre. The court added that a channel cannot be banned on the grounds of it being considered as ‘anti-government’.

The apex court was hearing the plea of the channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision.

Also read | Can’t disclose reasons for seeking ban on MediaOne: Centre

Here are the top 5 quotes of the Chandrachud-led bench:

  1. National security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air…to deny people their rights...it was raised by the MHA in a cavalier manner in this case.
  2. Centre can't claim absolute immunity against investigative reports when such reports impact rights of people & entities.
  3. Press has a duty to speak truth to power. The State can't impose unreasonable restrictions on the press as it would have a chilling effect on freedom of the press.
  4. Critical views of the channel MediaOne on policies of the government cannot be termed anti-establishment. The use of such a terminology in itself represents an expectation that the press must support the establishment.
  5. Courts should appoint an amicus curiae to assess the claims of confidentiality and assist the court in coming out with a reasoned order.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

