SC seeks reply from 4 staffers over delay in listing of cases

In a first, the Supreme Court on Thursday proceeded to fasten personal accountability on certain officials of its registry over inordinate delay in listing cases for hearings that are otherwise ready to be placed before the judges.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit took note of a report filed by its registry following a court order on Monday. The report named officials who decided against listing some cases quickly.

“The report makes a reference to decisions of some of the officials. Before we take any view in the matter, in the fitness of things, the concerned officials must have an opportunity to place their explanation before us,” stated the bench, which also comprised justice Bela M Trivedi.

Fixing the matter on November 7 for issuing its order, the court directed a judicial registrar, an additional registrar, and heads of two departments to submit their explanations by November 5. It clarified that these officials will get the access to the report filed by the registry and materials in that report so as to enable them to file their affidavits.

Supreme Court Bar Association secretary Rahul Kaushik lauded the court’s endeavour. “This is the first time the court has taken up the matter on the judicial side and has demanded explanations from the officials by naming them. The system must be streamlined and the registry officials should follow the regulations already laid down for listing cases. All cases should be listed within the stipulated time-frame, and the registry officials should desist from exercising their subjective discretion,” said Kaushik.

On Monday, the bench had put its own department in the dock after it came across a case which was not put up before the judges for about a year-and-a-half even though it was ready to be heard.

Noting that the matter requires “immediate attention”, the court on Monday issued notice to the registry seeking an explanation on why the matter was not listed in a year-and-a-half.

“The registry should also indicate whether any similar matters which were marked as ‘ready’ but were not listed before the court. All the details pertaining to such matters shall be furnished along with an explanation and if any remedial steps have since then been taken those steps must also be adverted to,” added the Monday order, giving the registry 48 hours to submit a report.

All departments in the Supreme Court are manned by the registrars concerned, who are answerable to the secretary general. The secretary general, in turn, is answerable to the CJI, who is also the administrative head of the top court.

The inquiry by the bench was initiated while taking up an appeal in a criminal contempt case. The case was initiated against a lawyer by the Karnataka high court in July 2021 for filing repeated frivolous cases against IT major Wipro Limited and its founder and chairman Azim Premji. The lawyer, R Subramanian, had appealed against initiation of the contempt proceedings.

One of the first steps taken by justice Lalit after he took over as the CJI on August 27 pertained to streamlining the system of listing cases. As reported by HT on August 26, he instructed bringing around 550 matters marked as “sensitive” back to circulation before courts.

Speaking at an event on September 2, justice Lalit said that the Supreme Court will try and dispose of as many cases as possible, and he will strive his best in his short tenure of 74 days as the CJI to live up to people’s expectations.

