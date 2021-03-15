SC seeks response from Centre, companies over 'iron ore smuggling' allegations

The Supreme Court Court on Monday sought a detailed response from the Centre and certain iron exporting companies after hearing a petition filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and probe the alleged duty evasion by 61 companies in allegedly 'smuggling' iron ore to China since 2015.

"We seek a response from the Centre," a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said.

The Apex Court also sought a reply from certain iron exporting companies.

During the course of the hearing today, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought and pleaded for more time as he wanted to file a reply in the case.

The petitioner, Sharma, submitted to the Apex Court that an application has been filed.

"It is an urgent matter. A date be given, my lords in this matter, please," Sharma pleaded to the Apex Court, to which, the CJI, however, then, adjourned the matter.

The petitioner-cum-lawyer, Sharma had moved the Apex Court seeking its appropriate orders and or directions to the CBI to register an FIR and probe the alleged duty evasion by 61 companies in allegedly 'smuggling' iron ore to China since 2015.

