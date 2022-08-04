SC sets aside CBI probe order against EPS

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a 2018 Madras high court order for a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in awarding road contracts by then Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami. The probe order remained stayed by the top court since October 2018.

On Wednesday, a bench headed by chief justice of India NV Ramana annulled the 2018 order after the petitioner before the high court, DMK leader RS Bharathi, submitted that he never pressed for a CBI probe but wanted an investigation by an independent agency.

The bench, which also comprised justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, remitted the matter back to the high court for deciding all issues afresh after hearing the two sides.

Representing Palaniswami, senior advocate CA Sundaram also agreed to going back to the high court if all the directions and the observations made in the 2018 order were being set aside.

On October 12, 2018, a single-judge bench of the high court ordered the CBI probe after recording its dissatisfaction with the report filed by the state’s directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC). It directed CBI to conclude the preliminary investigation within three months, adding the agency could proceed further if a prima facie case is made out.

The DMK leader alleged irregularities and corruption in award of road contracts, accusing Palaniswami of abusing his power and allotting projects worth ₹3,500 crore to his relatives and others. DVAC, however, gave a clean chit to the then CM.

In his appeal before the top court, Palaniswami maintained that the high court wrongly passed the order without providing him an opportunity to defend himself.