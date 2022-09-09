SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa linked to Sonali Phogat's death

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant that came to limelight in recent days following the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat.

The top court issued the stay order subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place at the popular beach shack on Anjuna beach in North Goa.

"There shall be stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures," the court said.

Earlier in day, the Goa government began razing down the controversial restaurant for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said.

Visuals from Curlies restaurant in Goa after Supreme Court stayed demolition subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place in the restaurant pic.twitter.com/mB5SJAEjGF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against a 2016 demolition order of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

Phogat was found partying at the nightclub hours before her death. Later, her two associates and Curlies' owner Edwin Nunes were arrested in the case. Nunes was later granted bail. The politician-cum-Tiktok star was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on August 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON