SC stays disqualification of Bengal leader Mukul Roy as MLA for switching from BJP to Trinamool Congress

The Supreme Court has put on halt the verdict of the Calcutta High Court by which it had disqualified Mukul Roy as a member of the West Bengal assembly after he defected to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of CM Mamata Banerjee from the BJP.
The HC's verdict was the the first time that such a court exercised its constitutional authority to disqualify an elected lawmaker under the anti-defection law.
Mukul Roy, who was earlier too with the TMC, was elected to the assembly on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar North seat in May 2021, but joined the ruling Trinamool Congress, which won majority, in June that year.