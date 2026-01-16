SC stays disqualification of Bengal leader Mukul Roy as MLA for switching from BJP to Trinamool Congress

The Supreme Court has put on halt the verdict of the Calcutta High Court by which it had disqualified Mukul Roy as a member of the West Bengal assembly after he defected to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of CM Mamata Banerjee from the BJP. In this 2021 photo, Mukul Roy at an event where he joined the TMC after leaving the BJP, in Kolkata. He was elected MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2021 election. (PTI File Photo)

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the November 13, 2025, order of the high court, news agency PTI reported on Friday, January 16.

The HC's verdict was the the first time that such a court exercised its constitutional authority to disqualify an elected lawmaker under the anti-defection law.

Mukul Roy, who was earlier too with the TMC, was elected to the assembly on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar North seat in May 2021, but joined the ruling Trinamool Congress, which won majority, in June that year.

Further details on the SC order are awaited.