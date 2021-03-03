SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months
- Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
The Centre and states were in the firing line on Tuesday before the Supreme Court for not complying with a three-month old order to install CCTVs in all interrogation rooms of central investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and police stations across the country.
The Court accused the Centre of “dragging its feet” and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a reply in three weeks indicating clear timelines for installation of closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the offices of CBI, NIA, Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and any other agency having power of arrest and interrogation. The next hearing in the case will be on April 6.
Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
“These are matters of utmost moment concerning the citizenry of the country,” the bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said, asking most of the states to complete the process of budgetary allocation and installation of CCTVs by August this year. Relaxations were made for poll-bound states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the largest state of Uttar Pradesh to achieve this task by the year-end.
Bihar got the longest time of one-year to achieve compliance after the Court expressed serious displeasure on the state’s affidavit that neither disclosed a timeline or details of budget allocation. “It shows complete lack of any regard to the citizenry’s fundamental rights or orders of this Court,” the bench remarked. Two other states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan got a slight leeway by getting an additional one-month to the five-month rule owing to its large size. The MP government, which shelved the budget allocation for CCTV project to 2023, was pulled up by the Court for dragging its feet. The bench did not appreciate Jharkhand’s decision to get the task done by 2024. Terming the deadline “unrealistic”, the bench told the state not to “play around” with the Court’s order.
The December 2 order required states and Centre to install high-definition CCTVs with night vision, audio recording and storage facility of a minimum period of 12 months to 18 months. In areas which faced power outages and issues of internet connectivity, the Court directed the respective state governments to provide the same expeditiously.
About CCTVs in police stations, the Court directed installation of one CCTV each at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police station, all lock-ups, all corridors, lobby/ reception area, all outhouses, Inspector's room, Sub-Inspector's room, areas outside the lock-up room, station hall, in front of the police station compound, outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets, Duty Officer’s room, and back area of the police station.
The states required to complete the installation of CCTVs in five months are Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Odisha. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Daman and Diu were also directed to comply with the same timeline.
Delhi sought nine months to make existing CCTVs equipped with audio recording and storage facility but the top court gave the National Capital Territory government four months to comply fully with its judgment.
Punjab submitted to the Court that CCTVs were already installed in all police stations in 2018 but the same were not in accordance with the requirements set out by the December 2 order. Andhra too reported partial compliance. As an exception, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh got seven months to complete the installation work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months
- Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC backs taxpayers in software royalty case
- The judgment, which involved approximately ₹500 crore in tax revenue, will impact companies such as IBM India Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard India, Mphasis Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and GE India, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 days after 12-year-old girl disappeared in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit
- The girl's family lodged a complaint three day after she went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barely 22 days after taking first jab of vaccine, medico dies of Covid-19
- Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), had taken the first shot of Covaxin in the first week of February, but tested positive for the viral infection later last month before he could take the second shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack
- For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate violates model code, TMC tells ECI
- TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O, Brien asked the Election Commission to stop the Prime Minister "from taking unfair advantages and undue publicity at tax payer’s cost during the conduct of elections".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K
- Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
- Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice to Manipuri talk show under new digital media laws revoked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi
- The capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014 has increased to around 1550 million tonnes per annum now, the Prime Minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand govt begins compensation process for victims of Chamoli glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress forms screening panels for TN, WB, Kerala, Puducherry assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala
- Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox