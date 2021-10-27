SC verdict today on setting up panel to probe Pegasus row

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its detailed order on setting up an expert committee to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, is expected to name the members of the expert committee and also lay down terms of reference regarding aspects to be gone into by the panel. The other members of the bench are justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

On September 23, the CJI had announced that the top court would set up a committee on the Pegasus row while pointing out that its constitution was taking time because some experts the bench had contacted expressed personal difficulties in being part of the committee.

The CJI’s statement suggested that the court had virtually rejected the Union government’s plea to let it set up an “independent committee” to look into the controversy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, on September 13, reserved its order in the case after the Union government said that it could not make public whether its agencies used the Israeli spyware as such disclosure would be against national interest. With this statement, the government returned to a position it articulated on August 17, before suggesting on September 7 that it could reconsider its stand.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said at the time that the government was open to having a committee of independent domain experts who could go into all aspects of the controversy and submit its report before the bench while adding that the use of a particular software “cannot be made a part of the public discourse in the larger national interest and in the interest of the security of the nation”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SG requested the bench to allow the government to set up an expert committee. But most of the lawyers for the petitioners, including senior counsel Kapil Sibal, Shyam Divan, Rakesh Dwivedi, Dinesh Dwivedi, Colin Gonsalves and Meenakshi Arora, urged the court to reject the government’s proposal, contending that the “wrongdoer” could not be allowed to have the liberty of choosing the forum of inquiry. The lawyers submitted that the court should set up a panel consisting of members of its choice to go into the issue and report back.

While reserving its order in the matter on September 13, the bench said the court would pass an interim order shortly on the constitution of an expert committee and on other ancillary issues related to an independent inquiry after considering the materials placed by the petitioners before it and the submissions made by the counsel for the parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reiteration of its stand by the government also prompted the court to remark that the Centre was “beating around the bush”.

The Pegasus row erupted on July 18 after an international consortium of media outlets and investigative journalists reported that the phones of Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 that were potentially targeted by Pegasus, Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software. According to this consortium, Pegasus can switch on a target’s phone camera and microphone, as well as access data on the device, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.

Responding to a bunch of petitions filed by lawyers, politicians, journalists and civil rights activists, the Union ministry of electronics and information technology filed a three-page affidavit on August 16 that refused to confirm or deny whether it had used Pegasus spyware for surveillance of Indians. The Centre instead offered to set up an expert committee to look into the controversy and “dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On August 17, the court observed that it is “not averse” to set up an expert committee but that it expects the government to bring sufficient facts on record regarding the interception regime in India.

The government, however, replied that any disclosure on its using or not using Pegasus spyware would come at the cost of national security and insisted that it will divulge such information only before the proposed committee, which, it said, can report to the top court.

It also added that all interceptions were being done as per the statutory procedure, and it would not wish to put out in the public domain details of the software used for lawful surveillance by filing any additional affidavit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the Centre’s refusal, the court on August 17 issued a formal notice to the government on the batch of pleas filed by petitioners in the case, a list that includes advocate ML Sharma; former minister Yashwant Sinha; Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas; the Editors Guild of India; journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar; journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipshita Shatakshi, SNM Abdi, and Prem Shankar Jha; and civil rights activists Jagdeep S Chhokar and Narendra Mishra.

Deferring the matter for September 7, the bench once again asked the SG to consider filing a detailed reply while observing that the court would ponder over the future course of action.

On September 7, the SG asked for some time to reconsider its earlier stand, following which the matter was fixed for hearing on September 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, on September 13, the Centre went back to its previous stance. The SG said the government stands by its August 16 affidavit, which neither confirmed nor denied the use of the military-grade spyware to hack phones of ministers, politicians, businessmen, activists, and journalists, and which offered to set up an expert committee instead.

Raising the issue of national security, Mehta added that a facade is sought to be created that the government is hiding the truth whereas its stand is clear that it is not evading any inquiry but is rather willing to have it done on its own through a committee of independent experts.

But the bench remained unimpressed with the SG’s submissions on the national security aspect, pointing out that the court has already clarified it several times that it is not interested in details of national security or defence but needs some pertinent information on the surveillance module to ascertain what kind of orders should be passed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ultimately it is your prerogative and you have decided not to file anything. We will now pass an interim order what we have to pass,” the bench had said while reserving its order.