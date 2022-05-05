Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC to get two more judges as CJI-led collegium sends recommendations
india news

SC to get two more judges as CJI-led collegium sends recommendations

Gauhati high court chief justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat high court judge Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala are set to be elevated as Supreme Court judges.
File photo of the Supreme Court.
Updated on May 05, 2022 09:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court is set to get two more judges as the collegium, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on Thursday recommended the elevation of chief justices of two high courts. 

Gauhati high court chief justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat high court judge Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala are set to be elevated as Supreme Court judges. 

Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand high court while Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the Bench of the top court, a PTI report said.

The top court currently has two vacancies with its sanctioned strength of 34. However, quite a few judges are set to retire soon.  The Collegium consists of CJI Ramana and Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.

Born on August 10, 1960, Justice Dhulia completed his masters in modern history in 1983 and LLB in 1986. A second generation legal professional, he was elevated as a permanent judge of Uttarakhand high court on November 1, 2008 and took oath as the chief justice of Gauhati high court on January 10, 2021, according to available information.

Justice Pardiwala was born on August 12, 1965, in Mumbai and had graduated from JP Arts College, Valsad, in 1985. He had obtained his degree in law from KM Law College, Valsad, in 1988.

Born in a family of lawyers, Justice Pardiwala started practising in Valsad before shifting to Gujarat high court, Ahmedabad, in September, 1990. He had practiced in all branches of law.

He was appointed as standing counsel for the high court of Gujarat and its subordinate courts in 2002 and continued in the position till his elevation to the bench.

He became an additional judge of the high court February 17, 2011, and confirmed as permanent Judge on January 28, 2013.

 

