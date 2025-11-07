Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC’s decision to conduct SIR in Tamil Nadu

PTI |
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 12:23 pm IST

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 by the DMK(ANI file photo)
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 by the DMK(ANI file photo)

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to accord an urgent hearing to the petition.

“List it on Tuesday,” the CJI said.

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR, calling the exercise "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights".

Also Read | DMK, allies to move SC against SIR in TN

Here's what the plea stated

The petition, settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and has sought quashing of the EC’s notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state.

The plea termed the SIR as being violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 (right to equality, freedom of speech and right to life) and other provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People Act and the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960.

“Issue a writ of certiorari calling for records pertaining to order dated October 27, 2025 of the respondent directing that a Special Intensive Revision be conducted in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the plea said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / SC to hear on Nov 11 plea of DMK against EC’s decision to conduct SIR in Tamil Nadu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On