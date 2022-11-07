SC upholds HC order setting aside Abdullah Azam Khan’s election over fake docs

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad high court’s 2019 ruling that set aside his election as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Suar constituency in Rampur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna dismissed the plea filed by senior SP leader Azam Khan’s son in separate but concurring judgments. The high court had in December 2019 set aside the election as it found the birth certificate produced by Abdullah to be fake, and noted that he was underage, below 25 years, when he contested the 2017 assembly polls.

The petition challenging the SP leader’s election was filed by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, who was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party before joining the Congress. In his petition, he alleged that Abdullah, as per his educational certificates, was born on January 1, 1993 while according to his birth certificate, his date of birth was September 30, 1990.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:BJP harassing Azam Khan, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

He claimed that the birth certificate issued by the Lucknow Nagar Nigam was meant to help him participate in the 2017 assembly elections. It was further claimed that Abdullah was also not issued Aadhaar and PAN cards before 2015.

Abdullah’s father Azam Khan is also facing separate criminal proceedings for securing two birth certificates. The UP Police is probing the complaint filed by one Akash Saxena who alleged that the Nagar Palika Parishad of Rampur issued one birth certificate on January 28, 2012 and the Lucknow Nagar Nigam issued another on April 21, 2015.