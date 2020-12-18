e-paper
Home / India News / SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja

SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja

The controversy erupted on November 11, when Kamra posted a series of tweets "mocking" the top court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and justice DY Chandrachud.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Min)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja, on separate petitions seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against them for allegedly denigrating judiciary and judges.

The controversy erupted on November 11, when Kamra posted a series of tweets “mocking” the top court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and justice DY Chandrachud, following which law student Skand Bajpai wrote to Attorney General KK Venugopal, seeking his consent that contempt proceedings be initiated against Kamra.

On November 12, Bajpai tweeted that the AG had given his consent for initiating contempt proceedings against the comedian and posted a letter from Venugopal which stated the same.

Kamra refused to apologise for his tweets and said they only stated his take on the Supreme Court of India making a “partial” decision. He was referring to the granting of bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

“The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker.”

“My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s personal liberty cannot go uncriticized. I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,” he added.

