School Assembly News Headlines February 26 2025: Trump's ‘Gold Card’, Ramzan helpline, CBSE's ‘best of two’; other news
The news for today, February 26, 2025, includes significant updates on national events, education, and sports.
National
- Days after PM Modi-Donad Trump meet, US, India start working on joint agenda.
- Coastal Maharashtra experiencing heatwave-like conditions, IMD issues alert till February 28.
- Islamic Centre of India starts ‘Ramadan Helpline’, to be operational from first day of Ramzan.
- CBSE proposes new ‘best of 2’ Class 10 exam format, may be rolled out next year.
- Prayagraj turns into no-vehicle zone for Mahashivratri.
- Navi Mumbai airport likely to open in May.
International
- Donald Trump says he will offer 'gold cards' for $5 million path to citizenship, replacing investor visas.
- White House shakes up press pool, to decide which news outlet covers Donald Trump moving forward.
- Israel Army says struck military targets in southern Syria.
- A major blackout hits Chile, leaving millions without power.
- UN agency chief says 'wouldn't be involved in any' Gaza displacement.
- Haiti gangs launch deadly attack on capital's Delmas neighbourhood.
Business
- Capgemini CEO pushes for work-life balance: ‘47-hour work week, no emails on weekends’.
- UK homebuyers who miss tax deadline to pay up to £11,250 extra.
- 'Get it built - NOW!': Donald Trump wants the Canada Keystone XL Oil Pipeline project to be resumed.
- India's energy companies increasingly looking to GenAI for cost cuts, more efficiency: EY report.
Sports
- Dyson Daniels, Hawks go for two-game sweep of Heat.
- SC stays criminal action against ace shuttler Lakshya Sen.
- Boxing ad hoc body to field India team for World Cup.
- IML: India Masters secure clinical 9-wicket win over England.
- Jonassen, bowlers take DC to top of the table.
- Imran Khan's blunt 'cricket will be destroyed' swipe at PCB chairman after 'great sadness' over Pakistan's loss to India.
Entertainment
- Woman pleads guilty of attempting to defraud Elvis Presley's family of Graceland estate.
- John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter: A look at his movies and TV shows.
- Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Bollywood bashed Animal but praised Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I'm not jealous of him but…’
- David Beckham teases wife Victoria's upcoming Netflix docu, ‘It's so emotional’.
- Shah Rukh Khan to move home while Mannat gets an extension.
- Bianca Censori and Kanye West ‘not ready to give up’ on their marriage: Source.
