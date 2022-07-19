School bus driver held for raping minor: Pune Police

A 35-year-old driver of a school bus was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year girl over a period of six months, in Pune’s Kondhwa area, police said.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (Zone V) , Namrata Patil, the survivor used to travel in the bus driven by the accused daily, and the two were allegedly in a relationship for over six months.

The matter came to light on July 16, when the girl informed her parents, following which a police complaint was lodged, an official familiar with the matter said.

“We have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and the accused has been arrested,” said Patil.

The Kondhwa police have booked the driver under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Pocso Act, an official said.