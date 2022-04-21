Home / India News / School hostel among 190 houses damaged due to rains in Tripura
The meteorological department has predicted more rains in most of the eight districts of Tripura over the next 24 hours.
A report by Tripura’s Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday said 190 buildings have been damaged due to incessant rains over the past 24 hours
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByPriynka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A school hostel was among the 190 buildings damaged due to incessant rains during the past 24 hours, according to a report by the state’s Emergency Operation Centre. No injuries have, however, been reported.

The report said 11 houses were completely damaged, 55 houses were severely damaged and 124 houses were partially damaged in Sepahijala, Gomati, Dhalai and South districts.

The Gomati district administration has provided Rs.5,000 each to the four families whose houses were severely damaged in the rains. Similarly, the South district administration provided Rs. 5,000 each to one family whose houses were fully and severely damaged.

An official at the State Emergency Operation Centre said they were in the process of seeking information about the impact of the rains in other districts.

Last August, one person died and two minors sustained injuries due to landslides caused by incessant rain that also damaged 20 houses in the state.

