No assembly, physical activity: Delhi schools to reopen on Monday after lockdown
After being shut for 10 months since March 19, government, government-aided/unaided schools in Delhi will reopen from tomorrow only for the students of Class 10 and 12. The decision to reopen school was taken early this month, after months of putting it off while the government consulted with guardians, school authorities etc.
The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools from September 21, 2020, for the first time after lockdown. States decided whether to reopen schools or not according to their Covid-19 situation.
1. Only students of class 10 and 12 are allowed to visit schools with parental consent.
2. A record of the students coming to school will be maintained, but that will not be for attendance purpose as coming to school is voluntary.
3. Schools inside containment zones will not be allowed to reopen and students, teachers from such areas won't be allowed to come to schools.
4. There will be no assembly or physical outdoor activities.
Also Read: 829 teachers, 575 students test Covid +ve after schools reopen in Andhra
5. All standard social-distancing guidelines, including staggard entry and exit, are to be followed.
6. As the Delhi government is reopening schools only keeping in mind the pre-board exams, teachers will guide students regarding those.
7. Online classes will continue for those who are staying at home.
8. There will be two shifts if required depending on the number of students attending classes.
Also Read: Schools in Mumbai to remain shut for now
9. There will be no transport offered by the school authorities.
10. Class 10 students will have their pre-boards between March 20 and April 15. Class 12 students will have their pre-boards from April 1 to 15.
CBSE Board exams will start fro, May 4 and will be over by June 10. Results will be announced by July 15.
Guidelines for labs
> Only 12 to 15 students will be allowed to be inside the laboratories at the same time. Lab time table has to be approved by the directorate of education, the government of NCT of Delhi.
> The same set of students must be grouped together to minimise contact among students.
> Hand sanitisation must in laboratories.
Kerala, which is still reporting over 5,000 new Covid-19 infections daily, has reopened schools in the first week. Maharashtra, another worst-hit state, will open schools from junior classes (Classes 5 to 8) from January 27. Classes for senior students have already resumed in the state.
States which have reopened physical classes have reported some infections among teachers.
After schools reopened in November in Andhra Pradesh, about 575 students and 829 teachers were infected.
Karnataka too has reported at least 236 infections among teaching and non-teaching staff in January.
Madhya Pradesh has reported positive cases among students as at least 10 class 12 girls of a government-run school in Shahpur tested positive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad
- The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox