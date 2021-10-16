School teacher arrested for raping 11-year-old in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 31-year-old government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the minor girl in her statement said the teacher asked her to stay back after the school on October 5 and sexually assaulted her. “He threatened her not to report the incident,” said Bhajana Ram, station house officer (SHO), Singhana police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After staying quiet for about nine days, the Class VII student on Thursday called a child helpline number she found on her school textbook and narrated her ordeal, police said. The teacher was on leave on Thursday.

“She narrated the entire incident to them. Soon after, members of the Child Welfare Committee reached out to the girl and approached the district superintendent of police, who directed immediate action,” the SHO said.

The minor girl told the police that the teacher had been sending her obscene messages and photos for some time, but made sure they were deleted after the rape.

The SHO said a police team was sent to the teacher’s family home in Alwar district from where he was arrested on Thursday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said the accused is from a family of educationists and married to a school teacher posted in another district. He is the son of a retired teacher, while his sister and brother-in-law are also lecturers in a government college.