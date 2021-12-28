Schools, cinemas and gyms shut: Yellow alert in Delhi amid Covid alarm | 10 points

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday announced new guidelines as part of the “yellow alert” that is being imposed in the national capital with rising Covid-19 cases. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in cases in nearly six months.

A “yellow alert” is put in place when the positivity rate for two consecutive days rises to more than 0.5% or if the cumulative single-day positive cases for a duration of seven days go beyond 1,500.

Following are the key restrictions imposed in Delhi:

1. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

2. Cinemas and gyms will be shut.

3, Restaurants and bars will function at 50% capacity till 10pm.

4. Online food deliveries will continue as usual.

5. A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10pm to 5am.

6. Malls and shops will be open on an odd-even basis between 10am and 8pm.

7. Standalone shops have been permitted to remain open without the odd-even rule.

8. Spas, salons and barber shops will operate normally.

9. Delhi Metro, public buses will operate at 50% seating capacity with no standing passengers, while other curbs under yellow alert of Covid GRAP are in force.

10. All large gatherings - political, social and religious - will remain prohibited for the duration of the order.