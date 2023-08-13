Himachal rain: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on Monday, August 14 in view of the incessant rainfall in the state. In an order issued, the government of Himachal Pradesh said, “Keeping in view the incessant rains in whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all schools and colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on dated 14th August, 2023.”

Schools will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.(HT File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the state on Monday. According to the weather department, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.” Heavy rains have triggered landslides and led to the uprooting of trees in the hill state. It has also caused rampant damage to houses and vehicles and led to the blocking of around 150 roads.

Speaking about the situation in the state, Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday, "So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged."

Meanwhile, several roads, which were earlier blocked due to landslides and other rain-related incidents, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, were re-opened for traffic movement, the district authorities said on Sunday. This includes major roads along the National Highway-05, National Highway-205 and also that are near National Highway-907A.

On NH-05, around 11 roads were opened for traffic movement including the Parwanoo-Datyar road, the Datyar-Chakimore road, the Chakimore-Jabli road, and the Jabli-Dharampur road. Similarly, on NH-205, three roads were opened for vehicular movement including the road from Swarghat to Bhararighat, Bhararighat to Darlaghat, and Darlaghat to Kararaghat. The Kumarhatti to Nahan road on NH-907A was also opened for traffic.

(With inputs from agencies)

