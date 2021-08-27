Delhi schools to reopen from September 1; senior classes first

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The reopening of the schools will take place in a phased manner starting with senior classes first and then middle and junior classes.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner starting from September 1. Students of classes 9 to 12 can attend physical classes from September 1, while physical classes for students of class 6 to class 8 will begin from September 8.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier told that the government was considering reopening schools as early as possible but the final decision would be taken only after consulting all the stakeholders. "There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation," the Delhi CM had said.

On August 6, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had asked officials to set up an expert panel to deliberate the reopening of schools in the national Capital.

While many states opted to reopen schools in July and August, the expert panel suggested that Delhi should take more time and should reopen schools only in a phased manner starting from September. According to the suggestion of the committee, the senior classes should be called to the schools first, following the middle-level classes and the primary classes. The committee also suggested a 50 per cent cap on the number of students to be present.

After reopening in February, Delhi schools were closed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Online classes will continue and parents will be able to opt for online classes. Parents consulted for reopening schools were also in favour of the resumption of physical classes.

The states are reopening schools amid the threat of a third wave of the pandemic as the government experts have assured that physical classes can be resumed in a staggered manner following all Covid-19 precautions as those aged below 18 are not at any greater risk of contracting the infection than other age groups.

Among states which have recently reopened schools, Himachal Pradesh had to reverse the move after several students tested positive amid an overall Covid spike in the state.

