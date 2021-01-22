Schools in J-K to reopen on Feb 1 after nearly 11 months: All you need to know

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from February 1. Schools in the Union Territory (UT) have been shut for nearly 11 months due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Classes for students of standard 9 to 12 will resume in summer zone areas of the Jammu division from February 1, an order issued by the education department said, adding that classes for students from standard 1 to 8 will resume from February 8.

Here is all you need to know:

- While classes will begin for students in summer zone areas of Jammu division from February 1, winter zone schools of the division and Kashmir division will open as per their schedule.

- “In case of elementary classes (1 to 8), teachers shall attend from February 1 for preparation and students shall physically attend classes from February 8,” the government order read.

- All students will be mandated to wear masks and ensure social distancing, the order read. Schools are to ensure facilities to wash hands with soap are provided to students and teachers on the premises.

- Schools that would not be able to follow social distancing norms due to space crunch have been instructed to follow a roster wherein students will be asked to come to school on a rotational basis.

- Students are to maintain personal hygiene and avoid exchanging/sharing things with other students. Authorities are to regularly disinfect the school premises and create awareness among the students about Covid-19 norms.

- Educational institutions in the UT were shut since March last year in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.