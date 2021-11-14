Schools shut in Delhi, Gurugram; AAP to submit lockdown plan to SC on Monday | 10 points

The Aam Aadmi Party government will submit a proposal on imposing a lockdown in the national capital owing to rising air pollution to the Supreme Court on Monday. The Apex Court asked the government on Saturday to consider imposing a lockdown for two days to control the pollution. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said imposing a lockdown will be a major decision. There will be wide consultation before taking any such decision. Kejriwal said the government will prepare a draft proposal of a lockdown and its modalities and will submit it to the apex court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 10 updates regarding the pollution situation in Delhi-NCR

1. All schools in Delhi will remain shut for a week starting from November 15. Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar will also remain closed till November 17.

2. Construction activities in Delhi are banned till November 17.

3. The Haryana government has also banned construction works in four districts that in the National Capital Region.

4. Apart from emergency services, all government offices in Delhi will work from home, starting from tomorrow. Haryana government has also urged offices to switch to work from home mode as much as possible.

5. The AAP government has also suggested shutting down diesel generator sets and coal kilns in Delhi, increasing parking fees, increasing the frequency of metro and bus etc to mitigate the pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. In Delhi, 400 tankers will be sprinkling water to settle dust.

7. The government will complete the work of spraying bio-decomposer solutions for stubble decomposition in 4,000 acres of fields by November 20.

8. As Delhi and Haryana shut schools, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Sunday advised Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing restrictions.

9. On Sunday, there was a marked improvement in Delhi's air quality as the air quality index was 330 as against 437 on Saturday and 471 on Friday. The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was recorded at 331, 287, 321, 298 and 310, respectively.

10. According to the forecast, the air quality may improve a little over the next two days in Delhi because of the ban on construction activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)