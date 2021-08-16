Schools to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen for the current academic year on Monday after they were closed since March this year as the state witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases. Following the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities reopened schools in a phased manner. In November last year, Classes 9 and 10 began and a few months later in January and February, students for the other classes were also allowed.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a meeting with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 23. Education minister Adimoolapu Suresh has said that the day of reopening of Andhra Pradesh schools on Monday would be celebrated like a festival and several events will be held, reports news agency PTI.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,506 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 more deaths, the state health bulletin showed. The state's cumulative Covid-19 tally now stands 19,93,697, the total recoveries rose to 19,62,185 and the death toll to 13,647, the bulletin added.

Here are the guidelines for the reopening of schools in Andhra Pradesh:

1. According to a statement from the chief minister's office, with the resumption of physical classes, online classes will also continue. Strict SOPs need to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reports PTI.

2. Educational institutions also need to adhere to guidelines such as maintaining social distance, sanitising classrooms regularly for the safety and well-being of the students.

3. Students who will be resuming physical classes are expected to follow guidelines such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitiser, and others.