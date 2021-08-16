Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Schools to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today
india news

Schools to reopen in Andhra Pradesh from today

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a meeting with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 23.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 06:18 AM IST
In November last year, Classes 9 and 10 began and a few months later in January and February, students for the other classes were also allowed.(HT PHOTO)

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen for the current academic year on Monday after they were closed since March this year as the state witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases. Following the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities reopened schools in a phased manner. In November last year, Classes 9 and 10 began and a few months later in January and February, students for the other classes were also allowed.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a meeting with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 23. Education minister Adimoolapu Suresh has said that the day of reopening of Andhra Pradesh schools on Monday would be celebrated like a festival and several events will be held, reports news agency PTI.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,506 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 more deaths, the state health bulletin showed. The state's cumulative Covid-19 tally now stands 19,93,697, the total recoveries rose to 19,62,185 and the death toll to 13,647, the bulletin added.

Here are the guidelines for the reopening of schools in Andhra Pradesh:

1. According to a statement from the chief minister's office, with the resumption of physical classes, online classes will also continue. Strict SOPs need to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reports PTI.

2. Educational institutions also need to adhere to guidelines such as maintaining social distance, sanitising classrooms regularly for the safety and well-being of the students.

3. Students who will be resuming physical classes are expected to follow guidelines such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitiser, and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in andhra pradesh covid 19 news
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP