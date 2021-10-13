'Schools with more women staff see more squabbles': Rajasthan minister makes controversial remark

Rajasthan's education minister Govind Singh Dotasra has created a buzz on the social media as he made a bizarre remark about women staff. Speaking during an event, the minister who is also the president of Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "Where there's female staff, either the Principal or teacher would take saridon (medicine for headache)'' due to their "inner conflicts." "If they overcome this, they will be ahead of men," he can also be heard saying in a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Interestingly, the event in which Dotasra was speaking, was organised to mark international girl child day.

The senior Congress leader also emphasised that the state government has made policies that prioritised women. "In the selection process, promotions, women are getting a priority, which has made some people disgruntled. This is injustice... they tell me," he also said while smiling.

Speaking further, the minister said, "I will say one thing because I am also the head of the department...You also have a lot of fights among yourself. Sometimes a quarrel of coming late, sometimes a quarrel of coming early. If you successfully overcome this, then you will always be ahead of men."

The problematic remark comes just days after Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar created controversy after he targeted women and said, "modern Indian women want to stay single and are unwilling to give birth even after marriage and desire children by surrogacy." He called this a "paradigm shift in thinking" and said, "it is not good."

He also lamented the "western influence" on Indian society, and said people don't want their parents to live with them anymore.

