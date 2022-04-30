Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Scindia holds talks with US aerospace giants on strengthening collaboration

Scindia arrived in New York on Thursday for the first leg of his visit to the US and began his engagements with discussions with Blade- a New York-based technology-powered, global air mobility platform, a report by news agency PTI said.
Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at an interactive session with members of the Indian diaspora, organised at the Consulate General of India in New York,on April 28, 2022.(PTI)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently in the United States, held talks with American aerospace giants on further strengthening collaboration with the industry in India.

Scindia arrived in New York on Thursday for the first leg of his visit to the US and began his engagements with discussions with Blade- a New York-based technology-powered, global air mobility platform, a report by news agency PTI said. “Pleased to meet the team at @flybladenow, Manhattan to familiarise with innovations in the urban mobility space. Confident that India will pave the way for the sector very soon,” Scindia tweeted on Thursday.

On Friday, the union minister attended a round table of the US-India Business Council (USIBC). The session, which was attended by senior industry leaders, focused on “ways to strengthen” collaboration between the two countries in the civil aviation sector.

“Had a productive interaction with members of USIBC from the aviation community. Spoke about the growing focus and opportunities in regional connectivity and urban air mobility in India,” Scindia tweeted

He also met Raytheon Technologies Ambassador Paul Jones and Senior Vice President at American aerospace manufacturer Pratt and Whitney Rick Duerloo.

During the above meeting, Scindia said that a discussion was held on potential collaboration for enhancing the civil aviation infrastructure ecosystem in India, including setting up MROs and furthering our GAGAN project.

GAGAN, which stands for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation, is an Indian Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It is the first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in the equatorial region.

Meanwhile, Scindia also had a detailed discussion with the vice president at Sikorsky Hamid Salim on deepening Lockheed Martin’s engagement with India, “including developments in the helicopter sector and setting up the offset and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facilities in India.”

 

 

