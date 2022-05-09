Scindia promises action days after IndiGo bars specially abled kid from flight

New Delhi: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said he is himself investigating the denial of boarding to a specially abled boy at the Ranchi airport on Saturday while promising appropriate action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken,” he tweeted.

IndiGo barred the boarding saying the boy was in “a state of panic”. Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, the aviation regulator, later started a probe into the matter and asked the airline to submit a report.

IndiGo’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said they are distressed over the incident. “We had a very unfortunate incident at Ranchi airport on May 7, 2022, when a specially abled teenager and his parents could not board their scheduled flight to Hyderabad.”

Dutta said throughout the check-in and boarding process, the airline’s intent was to carry the family. He added at the boarding area, the teenager was visibly in panic. “While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dutta said IndiGo made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances after reviewing all aspects. “We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society,” he said. Dutta said they would like to offer to purchase a wheelchair for the boy.

Dutta said since April 2022, IndiGo has carried over 75,000 specially abled passengers and that their crew and airport staff are trained to serve such passengers sensitively.

Ranchi airport officials said the boy calmed down around 15 minutes after boarding was complete. “All the on duty officials at the Ranchi airport and the airline staff thought the passenger be sent on the next immediate flight. However, the flight was on Sunday morning,” an airport official said. He added the family was provided accommodation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}