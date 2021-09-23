Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC panel recommends transfer of Andhra chief justice
The Supreme Court collegium, which also comprised justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, has recommended that Justice Bagchi be transferred back to his parent high court.
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Justice Bagchi, who was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2011, was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court earlier this year by the Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre to re-transfer Justice Joymalya Bagchi from Andhra Pradesh to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Bagchi, who was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2011, was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court earlier this year.

The collegium, which also comprised justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, has recommended that Justice Bagchi be transferred back to his parent high court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021, has recommended re-transfer of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court to Calcutta High Court,” the statement, uploaded on the apex court website, said.

Justice Bagchi graduated in law in 1991 and practiced before the Calcutta High Court before being appointed as the judge there in 2011.

Earlier, the collegium on Tuesday decided to recommend to the Centre the transfer of six more judges in different high courts of the country.

