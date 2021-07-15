SC slams Kerala govt for appeal to close assembly ruckus case

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Kerala government’s decision to drop criminal proceedings against a group of members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), who threw furniture and destroyed public property during a House proceeding in March 2015, was “incomprehensible” as any decision in this regard should essentially be based on the “public interest”.

The observations of the top court came while hearing separate appeals filed by the Kerala government and the accused MLAs against a March 12 order by the Kerala High Court refusing to drop charges against the latter, four of whom retired while two got re-elected in the Assembly polls held earlier this year. The bench reserved orders in the case after hearing all sides.

Taking this to be a serious issue where a state government was seen defending the actions by the MLAs accused of criminal trespass, mischief, and destruction of public property, a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah said, “We have to consider if the withdrawal of prosecution request (filed by the public prosecutor) was in the interest of public interest where MLAs have thrown furniture and desecrated the sanctum sanctorum of the House.”

Expressing its strong reservation on the conduct of the MLAs, who threw mikes, destroyed furniture and disrupted presentation of the budget, the bench remarked, “This is not their personal property. It is public property, and they are custodians of it in the public trust. It is incomprehensible what is the public interest being pleaded in the case.”

The incident in question took place on March 13, 2015. The case was investigated by the Kerala Police and a report submitted to the chief judicial magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram. After the trial court took cognizance of the charges, in 2019, the state government sought withdrawal of cases through the public prosecutor, under Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On July 5, when the Court admitted the appeals and decided to hear the case, the bench said that such acts of indiscipline cannot be condoned as the legislative bodies are sentinels of democracy, where members elected as people’s representatives have to ensure some modicum of decorum.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar told the Supreme Court that the action fell squarely within the domain of the House, over which the Court cannot adjudicate. Kumar stated that the government of the day felt that the registration of the case raised a political issue as even the ruling party members were involved in the ruckus. He added that the right to protest has been recognised to be a right within the freedom of speech and an expression that the members of the legislative assembly are entitled to. The MLAs involved in the ruckus were then in the Opposition and were protesting against the then finance minister, who was accused of corruption, Kumar said.

The bench presented Kumar with a hypothetical situation. “We do not doubt your freedom of speech in the House. But suppose an MLA empties a revolver in the Assembly, will you still say that the House is supreme?” the bench asked. Even in the courtroom, there are heated arguments but that will not justify the destruction of public property, the bench added. At one point, the Court even reminded Kumar that he was representing the state and not defending the accused.

Of the accused MLAs, V Sivankutty is presently the education minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, while KT Jaleel is a Left Front MLA. The remaining four – CK Sadasivan, EP Jayarajan, K Ajith and Kunjammadu Master, all belonging to the Left Front, are former MLAs.

They have been charged under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (causing mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 which is punishable with a maximum sentence of five years.

The accused MLAs were represented by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who read the letter of the public prosecutor demanding closure of the case for want of evidence. The bench pointed out that this was not a case where there is no evidence as the video recording of the House proceeding was available. The Court said that the Magistrate court while dealing with a request for dropping prosecution, does not act as a post office and must apply its mind to the case.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for a lawyer who opposed the withdrawal of prosecution in the public interest, told the Court that property worth ₹2.2 lakh was destroyed by the accused members of the House. He said that privileges of Parliament and legislative assemblies cannot extend to acts involving the destruction of public property.

The state had argued before the Kerala high court that the first information report (FIR) against the MLAs was filed without prior sanction of the Speaker of the House. Jethmalani, along with advocate MR Ramesh Babu, said that the question of sanction does not arise at the time of registration of the FIR but at the time of filing the charge sheet. Moreover, Babu pointed out that there was nothing on record to show that the public prosecutor had applied to the Speaker for sanction in this case before seeking withdrawal of the prosecution.