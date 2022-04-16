SDPI worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Palakkad

A 43-year-old worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was stabbed to death in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Friday, police said, adding that they suspect it was a political killing.

SDPI state secretary PK Usman alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the killing.

According to the police, SDPI’s Elapully area secretary P Subair (43) was returning home on a motorbike with his father after Friday prayers when they were hit by a car. After they fell down, some assailants stabbed Subair repeatedly. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

His father, K Abubaker, was undergoing treatment at a hospital after he suffered injuries after being hit by the car.

A senior police officer said they found the car allegedly involved in the murder abandoned near the site. Palakkad superintendent of police R Viswanadh, who rushed to the spot, said efforts were on to nab the assailants.

Police suspect the murder was retaliatory attack to avenge the killing of RSS worker Shinjith allegedly by SDPI workers in November last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Palakkad district president KM Haridas claimed RSS outfits have no role in the murder. He alleged personal enmity led to the killing and “no political angle” was involved.

On November 15, Shinjith was travelling on a bike with his wife when the assailants hit his bike and stabbed him after he fell from the vehicle. Police arrested five SDPI workers in connection with the case.

Soon after the murder on Friday, police tightened vigil in the area with Kerala director general of police Anil Kant asking all district police heads to take necessary action to avert further violence.

“It is sad a young man was killed on a festival (Vishu). Killing is not part of politics and all should condemn such mindless acts,” A Prabhakaran, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from Malampuzha said.

In the last six months, five political workers, including three from the RSS and two from SDPI, have been killed in retaliatory attacks in the state. In Alapuzha, two leaders — SDPI secretary AS Shan and BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan — were hacked to death in less than 12 hours on December 19 last year.