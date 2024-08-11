SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch calls Hindenburg’s allegations ‘baseless’

New Delhi: Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have denied as “baseless” and “devoid of any truth” Hindenburg Research’s allegations that they had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in “the Adani money siphoning scandal”. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (PTI Photo)

In a statement, the couple cited SEBI’s action and show cause notice to the American investment research firm focused on activist short-selling and added that Hindenburg chose to attempt character assassination in response to that.

“We strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book,” the statement said.

The statement added that all their financial disclosures as required have been furnished to the stock market regulator SEBI over the years. “We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we will be issuing a detailed statement in due course.”

In 2023, Hindenburg accused Adani Group of stock price manipulation. The US-based short seller on Saturday alleged that Madhabi Puri Buch, who is in charge of probing the allegations, had a stake in obscure offshore entities used for the purpose.

Hindenburg Research cited documents from a whistleblower and alleged Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch held stakes in offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds via complex structures. It alleged that Dhaval Buch wrote to a Mauritius fund administrator to make him the “sole person authorised to operate the accounts” weeks before Madhabi Puri Buch’s appointment as a whole-time SEBI member in 2017.