IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Second consignment of Covishield to reach Kolkata today
india news

Second consignment of Covishield to reach Kolkata today

The second consignment of
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Representational Image. (File phto)

The second consignment of Covishield vaccine is expected to reach Kolkata on Wednesday. Till date, around 43,510 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across West Bengal.

“The second batch of Covishield vaccine, around 699,000 doses, is expected to reach us on Wednesday. In the first lot, we had received 689,000 doses,” said a top official of the state health department.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that her government would provide free vaccine to all.

Till date, around 43,510 health workers, including doctors, nurses and hospital support staff, have been vaccinated across 207 centres in three days. The state had set a target to vaccinate around 61,000 on the first three days.

“Only 39 people have complained of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) across the state. Five had to be taken to hospital but were discharged soon, barring one nurse who is still under observation,” said a senior health department official.

One of the main bottlenecks faced by the authorities during the vaccination drive was glitches in the Co-WIN app that slowed the process down. Many beneficiaries could not be contacted on time because of the glitches. A few others dropped out apprehending AEFI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.