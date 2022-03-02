Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Second Indian dies in Ukraine in two days, student from Punjab suffered stroke
india news

Second Indian dies in Ukraine in two days, student from Punjab suffered stroke

Chandan Jindal (22), a medical student in Ukraine, was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.
File photo of Chandan Jindal who passed in Ukraine on Wednesday.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

An Indian student from Barnala in Punjab on Wednesday died in Ukraine where a war is raging following the invasion of the Russian military.

Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to available reports, Jindal was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day.

His father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

The Centre is also making efforts to bring back the body of a student from Karnataka who died in shelling in Kharkiv a day ago. 

With the airspace in Ukraine shut for passenger services, bringing back of bodies may take place through other countries as has been happening for evacuation of stranded Indians.

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP