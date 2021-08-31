Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Second phase trial of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine begins at 5 centres across India
india news

Second phase trial of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine begins at 5 centres across India

A total of 152 people have volunteered for this trial and nine of them were given the vaccine in Kanpur on Tuesday.
By Haidar Naqvi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

The second phase clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 began at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur and four other centres in the country on Tuesday, officials said.

A total of 152 people have volunteered for this trial and nine of them were given the vaccine in Kanpur on Tuesday.

The other centres are the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi and Patna, Nizam Institute in Hyderabad, and the Belgaum Medical College in Karnataka.

Dr JS Kushwaha, chairman of Prakhar Hospital, said a total of 30 volunteers would participate in the trial (in Kanpur) which was being conducted as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech.

The nine volunteers were given four drops in each nostril at a gap of five minutes. They were observed for 30 minutes before they were allowed to go home. They would be called for the second dose after 28 days.

Before this trial, Prakhar Hospital was involved in clinical trials of Covaxin meant for adults and children.

RELATED STORIES

The company had asked for the second phase trials of the intranasal vaccine on the basis of the phase one trial results.

Approving the request, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) sent out emails to these five centres on Sunday night to go ahead with the trials. The volunteers for this trial are in the 18 to 65 years’ age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 10 million doses administered on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM take different stances on Jallianwala Bagh revamp

CM Biplab Deb inducts three ministers into Tripura Cabinet

Biswajit Das joins TMC, second BJP MLA to do so in two days
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP