Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Second wife can’t be called legally wedded spouse even if...’: HC
india news

‘Second wife can’t be called legally wedded spouse even if...’: HC

The bench observed that even if the second wife was in the dark about the husband’s first marriage, she can’t be called a legally wed spouse
The observation was made by the Mumbai’s high court’s Nagpur bench while rejecting a woman’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights and maintenance from her husband. (HT)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 09:37 AM IST
By Kanchan Chaudhari

A man’s second wife cannot be called his legally wed spouse even if she was kept in the dark about his first marriage, the Mumbai’s high court’s Nagpur bench has observed while rejecting a woman’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights and maintenance from her husband. The 47-year-old woman moved the high court in 2012 after a family court refused to accept her claim of being the 66-year-old man’s legally wed wife.

“Even if it is assumed for the sake of argument that the appellant [second wife] had been kept in dark about the first marriage of the respondent [husband] with Chandrakala in the year 1990, on proof of the said fact, the contention of the appellant that she is legally wedded wife of the respondent cannot be accepted,” said a division bench of justices AS Chandurkar and GA Sanap on Thursday.

Chandrakala pleaded the family court discarded her evidence and testimony of witnesses supporting her claim that she married the 66-year-old in accordance with their rites and customs in August 2003. She added they lived together for over five years. She claimed the man deserted her in October 2008 when she refused to pay him 50,000. Chandrakala said the man’s relatives beat her when she eventually traced him.

RELATED STORIES

The man denied having married Chandrakala and said he got married in 1990 and divorced in 2009. Thus, he claimed, in any case, the second marriage was void.

The high court accepted his contention and held Chandrakala was not his legally wedded wife as he was yet to get divorced at the time of the second marriage. Chandrakala admitted in her cross-examination that she knew about his first marriage.

The bench rejected her contention that she was entitled to maintenance on account of the five years of cohabitation even if her marriage was held to be void.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RSS chief performs Shastra Pooja ahead of annual Vijaya Dashami address

News updates from HT: From today, foreigners to visit India on chartered flights

President, PM Modi greet nation on Dussehra

Not just UK, over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP