'Second Wife Dhaba' helped Congress MP finish 17km non-stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Tuesday from Delhi after a nine-day break and entered Uttar Pradesh via Loni in Ghaziabad. Congress general-secretary Jairam Ramesh, in-charge of communications, said the non-stop 17 km-long march that started from Hanuman Mandir near Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Ghaziabad was one of the longest in the past 108 days.

Though his body was reluctant, Ramesh said, his mind was determined to complete the journey and one break point helped – 'Second Wife Dhaba'.

Sharing the photograph of the dhaba, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Today Bharat Jodo Yatra‌ resumed after a 9-day break from Hanuman Mandir near Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The nonstop 17km march to Ghaziabad was one of the longest in the past 108 days."

“My body was reluctant, my mind was determined. Determination prevailed & this break point helped”

Pawan Khera, chairman, media & publicity department, All India Congress Committee, also shared the picture and said, “Must say some Dhabas have unusually catchy names. Here’s one I just saw in Baghpat.”

A mass outreach programme of the Congress, the Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and since then has passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in its first phase, before it went on a nine-day break during Christmas and New year.

As the march resumed on Tuesday, Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and former special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau, joined Rahul Gandhi in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Yatra. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Yatra in Seelampur.

The UP Police has issued guidelines ahead of the Yatra entering the state. "The yatra will reach from Loni to Baghpat and the common people should not have any problem in communication," said the Police officials.

