Secretary of pharma panel appointed new DCGI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed Rajeev Raghuvanshi as the new drugs controller general of India (DCGI), ending the six-month-long speculation on who the next head of central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) would be, and bypassing at least two close contenders for the key post.

Earlier, Raghuvanshi held the position of secretary-cum-scientific director of the Indian Pharmacopea Commission, an autonomous institution under the health ministry. IPC was created to set standards of drugs in the country. Its basic function is to update regularly the standards of drugs commonly required for treatment of diseases prevailing in this region.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) , which screened candidates for the post last month recommended his name to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and the Union health ministry.

He takes over from VG Somani, who was considered the front-runner for the top post of India’s drugs regulator.Somani was even provided two extensions after his term formally ended in August 2022. The second extension came into effect from November 16, 2022, and the first extension was granted in the month of August, 2022.

According to people familiar with the matter, there was talk that Somani would be assigned a second term ; there is a provision for reappointment of the incumbent head of the regulatory affairs in the rules.

Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.

“It was expected in the beginning that the incumbent drugs controller would get a second term but after applications were called for the post and UPSC started the screening process, it became evident that he may not be reinstated,” said one of these people.

Another close contender for the top post was S Eswara Reddy, joint drugs controller, who currently is posted as a trainer on drugs regulatory provisions at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare.Reddy was moved from CDSCO after his arrest in a bribery case in June, last year. He was suspended by the health ministry in July, but his suspension was revoked in December after a court granted him bail in the matter.

According to people familiar with the matter, chances of Reddy becoming the next DCGI died after the case, which Reddy has always maintained was a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

The drugs controller general of India heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible for ensuring quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to approve new drugs and regulate clinical trials.

The government invited fresh applications for the post of CDSCO head in February last year.

Raghuvanshi’s appointment will be from the date he assumes charge till he attains the age of superannuation on February 28, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Raghuvanshi is an alumnus of IIT-BHU (formerly IT-BHU), Varanasi and has a PhD from the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. After working for seven years at the National Institute of Immunology, he joined Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. After 12 years at Ranbaxy Laboratories, he moved to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad, where he worked for 11 years.

At least 200 products developed by him and his teams are currently being sold in India, the US, Europe and emerging markets. Raghuvanshi has 14 US patents in his name.

