Security at ULFA-I Paresh Baruah’s Dibrugarh house withdrawn: Report

SILCHAR: The Assam government has withdrawn a posse of guards deployed outside the Dibrugarh residence of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah’s residence, his family said on Wednesday. The move comes days after the central and state government sealed a peace pact with the pro-talks faction of ULFA in Delhi on December 29 (X/dibrugarhpolice/ Representative Image)

The security personnel had been deployed outside the house of the insurgent leader after unidentified gunmen fired multiple shots at the house on December 6, 2000.

Baruah hasn’t visited his family at the house in decades. A family member told local television channels that the security personnel were withdrawn on Tuesday and that Baruah’s brother, Bikul Baruah and some close relatives stay at the house in Dibrugarh’s Chabua area.

HT reached out to the Inspector General (IG) Law and Order, Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan and the Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra for their comments. This story will be updated when they respond.

The move comes days after the central and state government sealed a peace pact with the pro-talks faction of ULFA in Delhi on December 29, nearly 11 years after its cadre surrendered their weapons.

Paresh Baruah has resisted the government’s peace overtures for more than a decade and formed ULFA Independent in 2012. The Paresh Baruah faction of the militant group claimed on Monday that security forces carried out a drone attack at one of its camps in Myanmar. The faction, however, claimed that only two people were injured in what it described as a drone attack. Indian security officials had rebutted the claim.

“Some senior cops and army personnel who are residents of other states are trying to create pressure on us by throwing bombs but this will not work, nobody can bring us for discussion by creating pressure,” Barua later told the media.