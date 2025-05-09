Security beefed up at Delhi's vital installations amid soaring tensions with Pakistan

Heavy security was deployed at the vital installations in Delhi on Friday, including government buildings and areas with high footfalls, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pakistani military targeted several border areas using drones and missiles on Thursday night. Delhi Police checking vehicles and details of drivers on Mathura Road in New Delhi on Thursday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A senior police officer said all vital installations, including government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies are being safeguarded by deploying additional forces, including paramilitary personnel.

Police also strengthened vigil in areas with high footfalls, including markets, railway stations, malls, parks and metro stations, the officer said.

Amid the soaring tensions, leaves of all Delhi Police personnel were cancelled on Thursday night.

"Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," an officer said.

According to police sources, the special commissioners of all the zones are holding meetings with their deputies to take stock of the security arrangements.

"All the DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their respective areas. Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," a police source said.

While bomb disposal squads have carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations, all the vehicles entering the capital are being checked.

The developments came after India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.