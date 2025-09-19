Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Security cell set up by Bihar Police to check cybercrimes

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 07:54 pm IST

Security cell set up by Bihar Police to check cybercrimes

Patna, A special cell under the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police has been constituted to check cybercrimes in the state and ensure accelerated measures on digital security, a senior officer said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police Nayyar Hasnain Khan announced the setting up of the Security Operation Centre to deal with cybercrimes.

Khan said that the Home Department has given administrative approval of 14.74 crore for the constitution of the special cell and the purchase of required equipment, among others, to effectively control cybercrimes.

"The focus is on dismantling the modus operandi of cybercriminals through deep research and streamlined action," he said.

Through the establishment of the SOC, Khan said, the aim is to adopt a streamlined approach towards checking the proliferation of cybercrimes in the state.

According to a statement issued by the police, in order to control cybercrimes and spread awareness, officers are being trained on a consistent basis.

Since May this year, a total of 825 police officers, including DSPs, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, have been trained.

According to the statement, 61 officers of the district police and Economic Offences Unit have been trained in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, with cooperation from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing .

The Bihar Police claimed to have carried out numerous activities related to cyber mission, portal and forensics.

From January to July this year, 152 cybercriminals had been arrested, while the number was 12 for August.

Also, from January to July 2025, 3.89 crore had been refunded to the victims of cybercrime, while the amount in August was 72.03 lakh.

A total of 1,642 applications related to cyber cases were resolved in the first seven months of the current calendar year, and the corresponding figure for August was 302.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

