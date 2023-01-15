'Security challenges in 10 years...': Rajnath on ever-evolving global scenario

Changes in security challenges witnessed in the last 10 years were not seen in the last 100 years, Defence Minster Rajnath Singh said on Sunday as he spoke about the rapidly changing defence scenario. “Over the years, there has been a significant change in every field - from society, politics to economy. Security challenges have also witnessed that change. Not only are they evolving with time, the pace of that change is also increasing rapidly," Rajnath Singh said as he marked the 75th Army Day in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, and other senior military personnel.

"Drones, underwater drones and weapons powered by artificial intelligence are being used today. This era has become technology intensive. Latest technological advancements have increased these challenges,” he further highlighted. "The changes in security challenges that we are seeing in the last 10 years... those changes did not happen even during the last 100 years, and if we see the change in 100 years, then this much change might not have happened even in a thousand years," he underlined.

Indian forces "have successfully faced all the challenges, including those at the western and northern borders," the Defence Minister said in praise of the forces. Exhorting the security personnel to develop their capabilities and implement the lessons learnt from the ever-evolving global security scenario, including the Ukrainian conflict, Rajnath Singh also lauded the bravery during the 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars and the recent incidents in Galwan and Tawang, a government statement underscored.

“Every today becomes tomorrow's yesterday. Any military or organisation, which prepares itself only according to the present soon becomes old and ineffective. It is imperative to work on tomorrow, the day after and the next 25-30 years. This will ensure our security and prosperity. Let us together build a developed and secure India,” the Defence Minister said.

