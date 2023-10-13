Security forces find 3-cylinder IED planted on Baramulla-Handwara road

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the Baramulla-Handwara road in north Kashmir, the army said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Army’s Chinar Corps said the police and army recovered the IED and subsequently destroyed it. “Chinar Warriors and J&K Police averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED on Langate - Watergam Road,” it said.

Police said the IEDs were three cylinders suspiciously lying on roadside in north Kashmir’s Handwara district, linked to each other with wires.

They said that the objects lying along the roadside raised suspicion of a road-opening party of security forces which scans the highways for hidden explosives, leading them to stop traffic and raise alarm. Security reinforcements including police and army rushed to the area.

A police officer said that the small cylinders were found hidden using bushes near the crossing. “ The cylinders were subsequently destroyed by police and army,” he said.

Traffic was suspended for some time till the objects were destroyed. “There was no loss of life or property in the incident,” the officer said.

