Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Poonch, one terrorist killed

Ahead of the G20 summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar beginning May 22, security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid and shot dead a terrorist along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, official said, adding the security personnel also recovered explosive and drugs, officials said.

Security personnel recover IED, drugs from terrorist’s possession (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the unidentified terrorist was trying to infiltrate Indian territory when troops noticed him along the border.

“The terrorist was shot dead by the alert soldiers. An IED [improvised explosive device] and some drugs were recovered from the slain terrorist,” said officials.

Further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 15 locations in seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir in a crackdown on terror operatives.

“The raids are being conducted in Pulwama, Awantipora, Anantnag, Srinagar, Kupwara and Poonch districts,” said an official.